Two More Observations on CF Montréal’s Win Over DC United

CF Montréal is earned a fantastic and much needed away win as the club cemented their eleventh MLS win! A 2-1 win that should have been more.

Today we have two more observations as look at two real X factors that helped MTL seal this great away from home win.

1 Alistair Johnston is a monster

The star wingback and Canadian international is on a roll, in what seems to be a trend he was an incredible player again for Le CFM. Both attacking and defending, he was everywhere for the team and really proved his worth.

2 Pantemis now with two really strong performances

Is the goalkeeper position sorted? No, but after another strong Pantemis outing he could be closing in on that starting spot as August’s dog days stretch in MLS begins. Multiple saves and decent with the feet, all the club needs is good to solid keeping and they can play with anyone.