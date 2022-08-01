Two More Observations on CF Montréal’s Draw vs NYCFC

CF Montréal earned a fsolid and proved they can hang with the big boys as the club drew with second in the East and current MLS Cup champs, NYCFC.

Today we have two more observations as look at two real X factors that played a role in this match.

1 Djordje still a key piece and will need to be sharp for CFM to win

The star midfielder is one in a million as he really elevates the play under Nancy. Despite some unlucky finishing by his teammates, Djordje put the ball where it needed to be. His vision and poise is so good its no secret why European clubs are circling him. For CFM to make a playoff push, he will need to be rounding in to peak form and it looks like he will be.

2 Is the two striker system here to stay?

Quioto and Toye started again and we could see them two in for the foreseeable future. Despite not scoring the opportunities were there. Both players provide speed, stretch the field and can score in bunches. So, if one is firing CFM should be alright. The problem is if like Saturday, neither can score. We’ll see how Nancy react to that as a date with the Red Bulls approaches and that may determine third place in the East.