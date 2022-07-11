Is it time for a formation change for CF Montréal?

CF Montréal is undergoing a mini stretch of bad results and despite a really good win against Seattle, it has been a rough month. Add the one sided losses to Toronto, the Galaxy and most recently the collapse vs Sporting Kansas City, suggest to me it could be time to explore a formation change.

Here are three reasons why it could benefit the team:

1 CB Depth

Switching to a four man back would help alleviate some of the strain this schedule seems to be putting on the team as the depth is jus not there. With Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman missing time over the fast four matches, it could position players to play one and take one off.

2 Start two strikers

Surprisingly, MTL is one of the higher scoring teams in the league and with a formation change MTL could underscore that and get more firepower on the field. Mason Toye and Romell Quioto can feed off each other with width provided by the wingers.

3 Pack midfield

With a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 formation the team can play on the bounce more effectively and use the mid to pack in players lie Wanyama and Choiniere being closer to each other and not so stretched out. It could provide more defensive stoutness and shore up a leaky defense.

Those are the three as MTL looks to get out of this mini funk, a formation change could do wonders. We’ll see how Wilfried Nancy gets this team out of this one. Sitting fourth in the East is nice, but this team could be better than that.