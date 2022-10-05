Victor Wanyama’s Departure Signals Seismic Change on the Horizon for CF Montréal

CF Montréal is on the verge of massive change this off season. Victor Wanyama confirmed to local media he will be leaving after this season:

Wow, huge holes to fill this off season. https://t.co/EWcb9nY4bZ — Mount Royal Soccer (@MtRoyalSoccer) October 4, 2022

He would join Djordje Mihailovic and potentially and almost assuredly, Ismael Kone in the departures. A huge blow to CFM who now under GM Renard will need to make really asserted signings that can fill these holes.

The slight good news is this could free up all three designated players spots and give the club a huge opportunity to sign a major player and finally take advantage of the city and money here.

Opportunities will abound as the creative ways to bring players in has moved and CFM need to spend to show the league they are in this for real. We’ll see if they do.

These departures will no doubt impact the team and they need to get the replacements right. It’s why this post season and play off run has even more importance as it will be this teams final run. They need to make it a special one.