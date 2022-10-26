CF Montréal Final Wrap Up: Season of Success or Missed Opportunities?

CF Montréal have ended the season and made the Eastern Conference semi finals. A success or a missed opportunity to go further.

For fans of the club amid the upheaval we expect this off season, I’d venture to say the season is one of mostly success but one that has a tine of what could have been.

If CFM could have scored all those chances, if Quioto had been healthy for all playoffs, so many if’s even after a great regular season.

A season that on all measures was successful and one that found CFM in and out of the top two constantly and why Nancy has proved he needs ownership to back him as a winter of change is coming.

On that note, Nancy took the stage and spoke about the season:

“Today is the end of season presser, I don’t want to talk about my situation. We’ll have time to talk about it later but now we talk about the season.” “I haven’t watched the NYCFC game yet, it still stings. I still love the CF MTL project.” “Of course individual honours are good for the ego but I know what I want to put in place. My greatest satisfaction is for me to be recognized by my peers.” “There is always a next challenge. What we’ve done w player & staff was something that we planned. The way we wanted to play, the connection w players, w the ppl. We’ve worked on that a lot day-to-day. We’re really proud to see the difference between 2021 & 2022” “My goal is to establish tools for players to be better than the last game. This season we opted on having a healthy battle at GK.” “When I started as assistant, I thought you had to be a good tactician but you need to be good in everything. When a player isn’t playing, you’re in trouble. So you need to work on confidence.”

A very interesting end of season presser and with many rumors already abound that Nancy is head of the list for Houston and Columbus in the coaching search and we could have another major change this winter.

The slightly good news is that Nancy did have an option triggered for next season, whether it’s executed is another problem, but he can stay if management wants to.

It’s time to back him as we give thanks to the players who made this season a strong one. Thank you Djordje Mihailovic, Victor Wanyama, Ismael Kone, Kei Kamara and anyone who may leave this winter.