Montreal Announces Pre-Season Schedule

CF Montreal today announced it’s pre-season match schedule complementing the squad’s training camp in Florida.



It includes three outings against MLS opposition and one against a new opponent, Miami FC of the USL, which takes place at the Inter Miami CF Training Centre.



That is the fourth game of four on Friday, February 11, four days before the key opening Champions League tie with Santos Laguna in Torreon.



Prior to that Montreal will meet MLS Cup champion New York City FC (in Orlando, Jan 29), Inter Miami CF (at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Feb 4) and Philadelphia Union (in Fort Myers, Feb 8).



Nancy’s squad will continue to train at home in Montreal until January 27 before continuing in Orlando until February 3. The pre-season camp’s final move will be to Fort Lauderdale , where they will remain until heading south to Mexico, February 13.



Kick-off in the big CCL opener is 2200 hrs (ET), with the return exactly one week later on 22 Feb at Stade Olympique (KO, 2000 ET).



CCL opponents Santos Laguna haven’t started Liga MX’s Clausura in great form. They followed up an opening night draw at home to Tigres by falling 1-3 to a Toluca side which had lost 0-5 to Pumas UNAM on opening day. The success over Santos gave Toluca a first victory after ten competitive matches without a win, stretching back to the closing rounds of last year’s Apertura.



Back to Montreal, all 2022 club members will receive tickets to the second-leg.



2022 memberships are currently on sale with a starting price of $35 per month, which includes tickets to regular season home matches.