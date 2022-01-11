Montreal Lands Two in MLS Superdraft

CF Montreal welcomed Jojea Kwizera to its roster after selecting the Congolese-born attacking midfielder with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft.



The American is a product of the Utah Valley University Wolverines and makes program history as the college’s first-ever player to emerge from in the MLS SuperDraft. In 25 games in the NCAA, the 22-year-old scored six times and recorded 11 assists (tied 5th in the nation).



“We’re very happy for Jojea and what he’s accomplished. He has a bright future in this sport,” said UVU head coach Kyle Beckerman, formerly of Real Salt Lake. “This is also a great achievement for our program. In addition to winning championships and being successful academically, preparing guys to compete at the next level is also something we want UVU soccer to be known for.”



Montreal initially held the 11th pick in the first round, but traded it to the New York Red Bulls for the 15th overall and $ 100,000 in general allowance.



They also managed to secure the signature of University of North Carolina forward Ivy Brisma in the third round.



Brisma began his NC State career with the 2018 campaign and was an instrumental part of back-to-back NCAA Championships appearances for the team his first two seasons in Raleigh.



The Haitian-born, East Windsor, N.J., native appeared in 69 matches during his collegiate career, playing in all but three of NC State’s matches in the last four seasons. Throughout that time he recorded 5 goals and 11 assists.



The club did not have a second round selection, having sent him along with forward Maximiliano Urruti to the Houston Dynamo in January 2021, in return for defenseman Kiki Struna.