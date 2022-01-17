NIFL & Sky Extend Relationship

Sky Sports has extended its existing deal with NIFL allowing fans to continue viewing live Irish Premiership fixtures until the end of the 2024/25 season.



The new agreement includes exposure of four Danske Bank Premiership fixtures and the BetMcLean League Cup final to the whole of the UK and Ireland each season.



NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor spoke of how the league’s brand is expanding even beyond the confines of Northern Ireland;



“We sincerely thank Sky Sports for their continued backing of our game and we look forward to showcasing some of the best NI Football League matches together over the next three seasons.



“To continue to have the invaluable support of such a high-profile broadcaster shows how far our league has progressed in recent years as we bring our game to an increasing audience of loyal fans.



“The NI Football League brand is continuing to grow outside of the confines of Northern Ireland, and through Sky Sports, many football fans are now becoming more familiar with the rich history of our clubs and as well as some of the household names that have played in the Irish League.”



Gary Hughes, Director of Football, Sky Sports responded.



“As a long-term partner to the NI Football League, we’re delighted to extend Sky Sports’ support of the league and ensure that its entertaining action continues to be available to our customers.”



The next live Danske Bank Premiership match on Sky Sports will of course be broadcast tonight (Monday 17 January) when two of the top three go head to head at Solitude. Cliftonville v Glentoran kicks off at 1945 hrs.