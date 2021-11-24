It’s Mihailovic! Djordje Is First American to Win Montreal MVP

Djordje Mihailovic, not unexpectedly walked away with the award for CF Montreal’s MVP for 2021, polling 80% of the votes.



Season-ticket holders also voted Rudy Camacho as Defensive Player of the Year (58% of the votes) in what has been a turnaround season for a player much maligned throughout his first three seasons at the club.



Mihailovic, a December 2020 arrival from Chicago Fire, set an unprecedented Montreal record of 16 MLS assists in his first season eclipsing the previous high mark of 13 set by Ignacio Piatti in 2018. He also represented the USA u23’s in the CONCACAF Championship in Guadalajara earlier in the year.



Mihailovic also appeared in all 34 MLS matches (32 starts) this season, the third Montreal player in history to do so after Evan Bush and Samuel Piette, who each made 34 starts in 2018.



It’s been a stand-out season by the 23 year-old American, who also added a career-first national championship medal on Sunday following Montreal’s defeat of Toronto FC. Mihailovic’s form in 2021 must also leave Chicago Fire scratching their heads and wondering why they let the player go far too easily.



But that’s all in the past now, Mihailovic looks very comfortable in his new surroundings. He was just two assists shy of Carles Gil’s league-leading 18, and a continuation of the form already shown as a Montreal player is sure to alert USA national team boss, Gregg Berhalter.

Justin Mapp and Saphir Taider’s career tallies of 21 MLS assists are now firmly in his sights as Mihailovic eyes the top four in the category. He currently lies sixth after only one campaign.



Camacho in his fourth season with the club made 31 MLS starts in central defence scoring 3 goals taking his career tally with Montreal to 5. The only defender in the club’s MLS history to score more is Hassoun Camara (7).



The Frenchman’s award is likely to double-up as a parting gift. It appears he’s off to pastures new with his contract running down at the end of the year.



The award ceremony was conducted at Centre Nutrilait yesterday.