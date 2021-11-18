CF Montreal: Fans to Select 2021 MVP

CF Montréal announced this week that season-ticket holder votes will determine the winners of the club’s individual awards for 2021; Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Defensive Player of the Year.



Members were be able to cast their votes from Tuesday 5pm through a unique link issued by email. There’s still time to vote. The poll doesn’t close until Saturday, November 20 at 5pm.



“After the unique season we’ve had on the road and without all our fans at Stade Saputo, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank our Members,” said CF Montréal Sporting Director Olivier Renard.



“The finalists were pre-selected in consultation with the Club’s technical staff, but I believe the final decision regarding special player recognitions rests more so with the fans than with us.”



This year, midfielders Djordje Mihailovic and Victor Wanyama, as well as forward Romell Quioto, are in the running for Club MVP, with Mihailovic looking a hot favourite for the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy after setting a new seasonal club record for MLS assists (16).



Unless Romell Quioto, last year’s MVP prevails, there will be a new names on both trophies.

There have been six previous recipients including the Honduran, with Ignacio Piatti the only multiple winner (4 times, all in successive years). The other winners were Patrice Bernier (2012), Marco Di Vaio (2013), Andres Romero (2014) and Orji Okwonkwo (2019).



Meanwhile, defenders Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman are in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year Award meaning a new name is certain to appear on that roll of honour.



Previous winners are; Laurent Ciman (2015), Hassoun Camara (2016), Daniel Lovitz (2017), Evan Bush (2018), Bacary Sagna (2019) and Luis Binks (2020).



Two season-ticket holders who cast their votes for the winning players will get the chance to present the awards in person at Centre Nutrilait (only individuals holding proof of full vaccination (two doses), dated on or before November 16, are eligible to participate).



