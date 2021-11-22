Montreal 2022 MLS Opener at Orlando City

CF Montréal and MLS today announced the opening match schedule for the 2022 season. It will be a road game against Orlando City, coincidentally Montreal’s last opponent of 2021.

It will be Wilfried Nancy’s side’s third competitive match of the season after the Champions League Round of 16 home and away series earlier in the month.



The game at Orlando is scheduled for Sunday, February 27 in Orlando at 1pm.



Montreal’s MLS home opener arrives six days later on March 5 against Philadelphia Union at Stade Olympique, kick-off 4pm and a week after that it’s down to the Big Apple for a meeting with New York City FC, Sat March 12, kick-off 2pm. That game will be NYCFC’s home opener.



CF Montréal fans will be able to purchase a special Holiday Pack as of this Friday, November 26, which will include tickets to the home opener as well as CF Montréal winter tuques. Individual tickets for this match will go on sale at a later date.

2022 Season Memberships are on sale now, starting at under $35 per month and include all MLS regular season matches, including the home opener at Olympic Stadium.



All 2022 Members will receive tickets to the first Champions League home match free of charge. For more information on season tickets contact: membres@cfmontreal.com or 514 328-FOOT.



The full 2022 season schedule will be unveiled by MLS at a later date.