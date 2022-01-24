Pantemis Omitted From Canada Squad

John Herdman has opted for Oldham Athletic’s Jayson Leutwiler (32) as third choice goalkeeper behind Milan Borjan and Max Crepeau for the crucial, upcoming, three-game international break.



That means no place this time for CF Montreal’s James Pantemis (24). Pantemis was named to the bench in all 8 hexagonal games so far, but has not seen any action.



Swiss-born Leutwiler has been playing professionally in England since 2014 and currently turns out regularly for Football League basement club Oldham Athletic. A former Premier League side, the Latics sit bottom of all 92 clubs from England’s top four divisions.



He’s earned three full caps, the last of which arrived in a 2-0 friendly victory over Jamaica in 2017.



Leutwiler has never conceded a goal while representing Canada, winning his other two caps both times as a second-half substitute, against Scotland and South Korea.



The former Swiss u20 international was part of Canada’s squad which reached the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year, failing to get minutes in any of the games.



CF Montreal players Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston and Samuel Piette have all been included in the squad, which faces World Cup qualifying trips to both Honduras and El Salvador with a home game in Hamilton against the US sandwiched between.

