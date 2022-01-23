Quioto in World Cup Date with Club-mates

Romell Quioto is on direct collision course with some of his CF Montreal team-mates.



The forward has been included in the Honduran squad for three World Cup qualifying matches in the next international window at the end of the month.



Honduras will first host Canada on January 27 at 8:05pm at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, a game in which his CF Montreal pals, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston and Sam Piette are all expected to play an active part.



Honduras then take on El Salvador on January 30 before closing the trio of matches against the USA, February 2, at Allianz Field, Saint-Paul, Minnesota.



Quioto last played internationally for his country during the last international window against Costa Rica in a 1-2 World Cup qualifying defeat.



He made his international debut almost a decade ago in March 2012 and currently has 53 caps and 12 goals for Honduras.



Honduras is unlikely to achieve World Cup qualification with only 3 points from 8 games played, one of those from the opening game against Canada in Toronto. Mathematically they are still in with a shout, however they’d need to win each of their remaining six games to stand a chance.



It’s a near impossible task, but they will certainly take points off some of the other Qatar hopefuls, especially on home soil.



Miller, Johnston and Piette, will be hoping Canada are not one of those...