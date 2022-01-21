Nancy Happy With CONCACAF Preps

CF Montreal continues at home with it’s pre-season training camp before completing in Florida and moving on to Mexico for the club’s first competitive game of the season.



It’s quite unusual in world terms that any club’s season-opener should be one of it’s biggest games of the season, a high-profile round of 16 tie in continental competition.



To put it into a European context it’s like Chelsea going up against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie in their first match of the season. Absolutely unthinkable! Would never happen!



But such is life in CONCACAF. Until better scheduling can be devised to accommodate the continent’s premier international club competition, we’re stuck with it.



It does present North American clubs with untold problems and places them at a disadvantage against the Mexicans especially, and central Americans, whose clubs will already have four or five rounds of leagues games in their locker.



Wilfried Nancy makes light of the situation, yet I’m not sure it’s a landscape he can be entirely happy about. Montreal will play four friendlies, three against MLS opposition, the other against USL club, CF Miami, the only preparation before facing old foe Santos Laguna in CCL. Santos will have 5 league games under their belt by the time the game comes around.



“We had planned a fifth game, but we canceled it because we are in Montreal.



“But I’m happy because we’re playing against MLS teams. I have no complaints because last year we only had two games so it’s like Christmas for me.”