Blues Still Top Attendance Charts

Linfield, the Irish League’s perennially, best-supported club are again enjoying the highest average league attendances in 2021/22.



Over 50,000 have come through the turnstiles (home and away) for Linfield’s 23 Danske Bank Premiership games this season. Main rivals Glentoran are next, some 7,000 behind.



The Blues have enjoyed an average home gate of 2,683, Coleraine splitting the Belfast rivals in the top three with an average 2,304 to Glentoran’s 2,005.



But it’s the Glens who have the highest average for away games, topping the list at 2,198 to Linfield’s 2,106. Coleraine (1,453) slip to 4th in this one, a whisker better off than Larne. Cliftonville, with only the sixth best home average, lie third in the away averages with 1,825.

At the other end of the scale Warrenpoint Town have the lowest average home attendance (425), with Portadown, Glenavon, Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers all averaging less than four figures at home.



This will be concerning for the Ports and Lurgan Blues, each of whom would’ve hoped for better.



More than twice as many (934) have watched Warrenpoint Town on their travels than have come to see them at Milltown.

