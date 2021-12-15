Oyongo Makes Comeback After Cruciate Frustration

Former Montreal Impact full-back Ambroise Oyongo (remember him?) hopes injury and non-selection frustration is behind him after seeing his first action in ten months at the weekend.



The former Cameroonian l championship winner’s last appearance at top tier level was while on loan at Krasnodar in the Russian Primera League at the end of February.



On Sunday in Ligue Un action, Oyongo replaced injured Serbian international Mihailovic Ristic in the 71st minute as Montpellier pushing hard for Champions League qualification eased to a 4-0 victory at Stade Brestois



Since leaving Montreal at the end of 2017, Oyongo has made 64 appearances in Ligue Un, scoring three times. At the time of going on loan to Krasnodar early this year, the former Impact man was finding minutes hard to come by in France, but with returning fitness he’ll be hoping for more regular action under coach Olivier Dall ‘Oglio, who arrived at the club this summer.



Ambroise Oyongo was a top performer for Montreal Impact after joining the club from New York Red Bulls in 2015 along with Eric Alexander. Felipe moved in the opposite direction in the trade.



He made 72 appearances (all comps) in the Bleu/Blanc/Noir scoring three times. Oyongo also collected three red cards while playing for the club in MLS. Only Hassoun Camara has more.



He remains the only Montreal Impact/CF Montreal player to win a continental championship whilst at the club; the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon in 2017, playing in the final for Cameroon against Egypt. He also scored a vital penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out win over Senegal after the sides had played out a scoreless stalemate in the quarter-finals of that competition.



Ambroise Oyongo won the last of his 43 international caps in November 2020 in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2020 (W4-1), but was restored to the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Malawi and Ivory Coast last month without however gaining minutes in either game.

