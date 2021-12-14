CF Montreal On-Loan ‘Keeper Wins CanPL Golden Glove Award

Jonathan Sirois, on loan from CF Montreal, received the Golden Glove award this evening for Best Goalkeeper in CanPL for 2021.



The 21-year-old made 24 starts out of 28 for Winnipeg club, Valour FC last season, posting 9 clean-sheets, including 6 consecutive, a league record.



His captain at Valour, former Northern Ireland u21 international Daryl Fordyce was full of praise for the young Quebecer.



“On the pitch Jo was super and even better off it.



“Great attitude. Turned up every single day ready to work his socks off and he did. The professionalism and maturity he has for such a young guy is outstanding.



“What impressed me most was when Matt Silva got the nod for a few games, leaving Jo on the bench. His attitude never changed. Still gave 100% to everything, helping Matt prepare for games as best he could.



“Even when Jo was picking up Man of the Match awards, he remained humble as ever and came in the next day ready to go again!



“Top class. Well deserved!”



Sirois is the third recipient of the award following Marco Carducci (Cavalry) 2019 and Triston Henry (Forge FC) 2020. Carducci and Henry were the other two nominations for the award this season.

