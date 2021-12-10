Canada v USA Tickets on Sale Next Friday

Tickets for Canada’s crucial World Cup qualifier against USA will go on sale one week from today. Friday 17 December at 10.00 ET / 07.00 PT is the time and date. They are available form Ticketmaster.ca.



It’s a game that needs no billing. Sky-high demand ensures tickets will sell out quickly for the 23,218 capacity Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton, Ontario, home of CanPL’s Forge FC.



Date for the game is Sunday 30 January.



Canada of course sit atop the CONCACAF Octagonal in what so far has been a memorable campaign, remaining undefeated and beating regional heavyweight, Mexico.



The usual scant regard paid by Canadians towards World Cup qualification has been replaced in this campaign by unprecedented enthusiasm and fever-pitch excitement as John Herdman’s squad seek to emulate the team of ‘86, Canada’s only previous appearance on football’s ultimate stage.



The Canada v USA match is the second of three qualifying matches Canada will play in the critical January window and the only one at home. Les Rouges face difficult away trips to Honduras three days before the USA clash and then to San Salvador on February 2 to meet El Salvador.





Ticket details -



