CF Montreal Confirm Italian Signing

CF Montreal today confirmed the signing of its second player from Bologna in less than a week.



6ft 1in, 21 year-old right-sided defender Gabriele Corbo formally arrives after already spending some time acclimatizing to his new surroundings and team-mates in Montreal.



It’s a one-year loan deal for the Italian, the first to join Montreal since Matteo Mancosu came on board over 5 years ago. Ironically Corbo faced Mancosu while playing on a season-long loan for Ascoli v Virtus Entella in a Serie B game in November 2020 (Mancosu scored, Corbo was red carded, the game ended 1-1 and the teams finished 16th and 20th (last) respectively).



Montreal’s new loanee made 14 Serie B appearances (7 starts) for Ascoli, before returning to Bologna where he hasn't able to get a look in this season.



Corbo was a regular selection for the Italian u19 team in 2018/19 (10 caps), helping them to qualify for the u19 Euros in 2019, but while making the squad for the finals, he failed to get any minutes in the tournament, as the underperforming Italians failed to negotiate the group stages sucessfully.



He’s had 18 mins of international action since in an u20 international against Poland.



Said Sporting Director Olivier Renard, “We are delighted to have Gabriele on board for the upcoming season. He is a right-footed defender who can play in both a three-man and a four-man defence.



“In the past, he has even played a few games at right back in a four-man defence. He is very happy to come here, and already joined us several weeks ago. He is gradually getting used to his new work environment and his new city for 2022,”



Clearly from Renard’s comments Corbo will provide competition for Joel Waterman in his role on the right side of defence and can adapt between formations increasing options for head coach, Wilfried Nancy.

