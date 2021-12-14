Montreal Announce Protected Players Ahead of Expansion Draft

Montreal has protected a dozen players from its squad for the expansion draft, the club announced, Monday.



They are -



Defenders - Zorhan Bassong, Zachary Brault-Guillard, Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman, Midfielders - Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Matko Miljevic, Samuel Piette and Joaquín Torres

Forwards - Sunusi Ibrahim, Romell Quioto and Mason Toye.



Players developed at the club under the age of 25 are excluded from the process including, James Pantemis, Jonathan Sirois, Keesean Ferdinand, Karifa Yao, Jean-Aniel Assi, Clement Bayiha, Mathieu Choiniere, Tomas Giraldo, Djordje Mihailovic (developed by Chicago), Sean Rea, Nathan Saliba and Rida Zouhir.



It leaves the following list of players unprotected for the Charlotte FC expansion draft which takes place this evening at 7pm.



Ballou Tabla, Sebastian Breza, Rudy Camacho, Bjorn Johnsen, Mustafa Kizza, Ismaël Koné, Emanuel Maciel, Aljaz “Kiki” Struna, Robert Thorkelsson and Victor Wanyama.