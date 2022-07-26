Ismael Kone on the minds of many in Europe

Another day, another team wanting to sign Ismael Kone. The midfielder had already attracted interest from Spain and Italy, but now a new English side has joined the fray. It would seem they are very serious about it, too.

Norwich are now really pushing to sign Canadian International talent Ismael Kone from CF Montreal. #NCFC



Many clubs in the race but Norwich want to be ahead of the rest - they were in Washington on Saturday vs DC United to convince Kone. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

The push comes amid a solid season fro CFM and one where losing Kone would hurt an already thin roster. It would be hard to say no and 5 Million Euros is hard to decline if numbers are to be believed.

Norwich would be a solid landing spot as he can gain much needed playing time in the Championship before a hopeful move up to the Premier League.

Could we see a sign and loan so Kone could finish the season here? It would be unlikely and Norwich seem adamant about adding him.

Doing right by Kone would be the right thing to do and the fee should line up with CFM’s valuations, so I really can’t see why it won’t get done. CFM will have to invest that quick as the club needs depth if it is going to compete for MLS Cup.

We’ll see if they do.