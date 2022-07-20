CF Montréal: Are Victor Wanyama and Samuel Piette THE Midfield Duo?

CF Montréal have been on a mission to keep a good to great midfield together. Could Victor Wanyama and Samuel Piette be that answer now?

The two played a real good game last weekend vs Toronto and should have cemented themselves as the starting duo under the team.

The options aren’t as wide spread as you may think with really only three presenting themselves. So, within the three are Wanyama-Koné, Wanyama-Piette, Piette-Choinière.

I do think we can all agree that Wanyama is a stone cold starter and one of the leaders on this side, Who pairs next to him is the next part. It should be Piette, who barring injury has been really good this season. He has only played in 13 matches, but when he has it’’s been really good.

Take the Charlotte game last month, similar to the Toronto one, between the two of them, they had many interceptions and really narrowed the pitch for the opposition. It’s why this should be the duo to continue as they face DC United this week in the USA.

Thoughts on the midfield pairs?