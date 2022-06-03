A Small Defense of the New CF Montréal Crest

I know, I know, a second crest after dismantling the unique name the team had before is not the best. BUT, it seems the club is trying to embark in to a new era and by correcting this faux-pa we could see some goodwill moving forward on both sides.

The new crest debuted last week and will be all over in 2023, they even had the presentation with a nod to the past as IMPACT was the acronym used to describe the new crest.

Subtle or not, on the pitch, the front office has made strides with the team and seem to have got the head coach decision right, while working within MLS confines to build a competitive roster full of MLS experience. They are third in the Eastern Conference with a real MVP caliber player in Djordje Mihailovic.

The new crest then, should be a bridge to the new era. One to bring together fans, ultras, front office, ownership and players/coaches.

Will it? I don’t know, but the steps have began for a new way forward. We’ll see if it works.