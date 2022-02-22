Montreal CCL Delay Plays Into Orlando Hands

The postponement and rescheduling of CF Montreal’s Concacaf Champions League game against Santos Laguna of Mexico spells good news for Orlando City.



The Lions would have been the fresher side heading into Sunday’s MLS opener anyhow, but now that advantage comes into even sharper focus with Montreal’s huge game only 4 days previously.



The circumstances are beyond anyone’s control seemingly, except for the Man above, inclement weather being the cause.



The delay was confirmed shortly after 6pm on Monday evening with concerns over freezing rain combined with restrictions on the weight of the roof.



For the second-leg against Santos, Montreal expect to have new signings Alistair Johnston and Kei Kamara, and the returning Rudy Camacho available for selection.



Sam Piette and Ahmed Hamdy, as in the first-leg are expected not to dress for the game.



Tomorrow evening’s game has the potential to go on until almost 2300 EST. CF Montreal kicks off on Sunday at 1800 hrs.



No doubt Pato, Akindele, Gallese and friends will be watching on in relish, in sunny Florida...







