Mihailovic Back In International Contention

Djordje Mihailovic’s impressive form last season has not gone unnoticed.



US head-coach Greg Berhalter has selected the 23-year-old Montreal midfielder for a preparation training camp which convenes today in Phoenix, Arizona.



Mihailovic will remain with the US squad at least until 21 January.



The camp is designed as preliminary prep for final roster selection ahead of the nation’s trio of World Cup qualifying matches taking place during the international window at month end.



As well, from Montreal, Kamal Miller, Sam Piette, Alistair Johnston, James Pantemis and Zach Brault-Guillard all look certain to be called-up for Canada, while Romell Quioto is likely to feature for Honduras.



Mihailovic if retained for the qualifiers, will come face to face with his Montreal team-mates in Hamilton, Ontario where the sides clash on January 30.



But before that the US must face El Salvador in Columbus and afterwards, Honduras in Minnesota.



It’s Mihailovic’s first call-up in a year and he’ll be hoping to add to 6 international caps already won.



His 16 MLS assists was a record for a Montreal player, eclipsing the previous best of 13, set by Nacho Piatti in 2018.



Mihailovic also became only the third Montreal player to start every game in an MLS season (34), after Evan Bush and Sam Piette in 2018.

