CF Montreal To Begin Training Camp in Montreal

CF Montreal’s 2022 training camp has been disrupted by the increase in COVID-19 cases and the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant resulting in changes to the originally planned schedule.



Player medical testing will take place as planned on January 10 (Monday), however the squad will remain in Montreal longer than originally intended.



Training sessions will be held in Montreal until 27 January after which they will travel to Orlando. On February 3, the squad moves on to Fort Lauderdale to conclude camp until February 13, the date for travel south to Torreon, Mexico



The first-leg of the CONCACAF Champions League encounter against Santos Laguna takes place two days later on February 15 at 10pm ET.



The second-leg follows one week later at Stade Olympique (8.30pm ET).



The preseason matches schedule will be released in due course.



All 2022 Members will receive tickets to this Champions League match at Olympic Stadium.

CF MONTRÉAL TRAINING CAMP SUMMARY

January 10 – Medical testing

January 11 to 27 – Physical testing and training sessions in Montreal

January 27 to February 3 – Training camp in Orlando

February 3 to 13 – Training camp in Fort Lauderdale

February 14 – Training session in Torreón

February 15 – Concacaf Champions League: First leg against Santos Laguna in Torreón

February 22 – Concacaf Champions League: Second leg against Santos Laguna in Montreal