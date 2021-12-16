Two-week Window Between MLS Cup & Qatar WC in 2022

MLS returns on Saturday 26 February when 18 of its 24 teams will be in action, but CF Montreal must wait until 24 hrs later to make its 2022 bow.



TVA Sports and TSN will be there to cover their visit to Orlando, the side which extinguished all hope of post-season football in Montreal in 2021. The game kicks-off at 1pm EST.



Charlotte FC are the newbies in 2022 and Montreal fans will get the chance to see them up close and personal at Stade Saputo at the end of June.



There will be a new experience for CF Montreal players before that however when they visit Nashville Fairgrounds Stadium in mid-May. The venue officially opens on May 1 with the visit of Philadelphia Union, becoming, at 30,000-capacity, the largest soccer-specific stadium in North America.

Remember, remember the fifth of November! 2022 sees the earliest-ever start to an MLS-season with a regular season finale on October 9, leading straight into three consecutive weeks of Play-off football, ending with MLS Cup on Saturday 5 November. This provides a window of more than two weeks before the 2022 World Cup finals begin in Qatar.



Eight matches hosted by Canadian clubs will be broadcast to a national audience on CTV, while TSN and TVA Sports once again return with extensive coverage of the League. TSN will carry all matches played by Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with TVA Sports as ever serving as the broadcast home for CF Montréal.



TSN will also televise select CF Montréal matches, as well as additional MLS games between U.S.-based clubs throughout the season.



Rivalry Week will see 11 games in ten days in July, including Toronto FC’s visit to Stade Saputo on Saturday 16 July (7:30 p.m. ET, TSN/TVA Sports)