CF Montréal vs Columbus Crew: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a great away win vs Toronto where they played well and deserved to the win. The result further showed how MTL are well placed at two in the East.

Now, they face a real still fighting Columbus side.

The match is Friday, September 9 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 4W-1L, meanwhile COL are 1W-4D off a draw v Chicago. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on the Crew and the player to watch out for is new signing Cucho Hernandez.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

COL:

Lucas Zelarayan (thigh) — DOUBTFUL

Pedro Santos (thigh) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are -125, COL are +320 and a draw is at +250. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Columbus will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-2 COL

Keep it here for post match recap and more!