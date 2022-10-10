CF Montréal stroll in Ft. Lauderdale, Beat Inter Miami, 3-1

A great result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to win this one. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully the winner, dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and now at the end of the season, top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game and will now host Orlando City in the first round of the playoffs.

3 observations

Kamara and Miha in limited time really turned it on and were awesome in the press that led to the three goals and really put the game away in the first half.

Defense and Pantemis had a hell of a match as they all played real good and showed out. Waterman especially who look more than ready for the playoffs.

Kone played incredibly well and now has a real hot streak heading in to the playoffs.

GOALS

CFM: Mihailovic 5’, Lappalainen 8’, Kamara 36’

MIA: Waterman OG 85’