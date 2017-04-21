David Choinière healthy and ready to return to action for the Montreal Impact

David Choinière, injured since January 16, is now healthy. The academy product hurt his ankle during the off-season and has been unavailable ever since. However, Choinière has been a full participant in practice for a few days now. This leads me to believe he is fit and ready for game action should Mauro Biello decide to include him in the 18.

It is clear that the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu native does not lack any confidence. In a recent interview, the 20-year-old claimed that if he had been healthy, it would have been he who would have started over Ballou during Piatti’s absence. Personally, I do not think that Choinière would have started, but a bit of friendly competition between teammates is beneficial for everyone. If Choinière can push Ballou to train even harder, then all the better for the Impact.

For the time being, it is clear that management prefers Ballou over Choinière. With Choinière available once again, it will be interesting to see if Biello includes him in his 18. If he does decide to include Choinière, it will likely be at the expense of Michael Salazar.