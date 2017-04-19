Who Will Džemaili Replace In Starting XI?

31-year-old Blerim Džemaili is nearing his much-anticipated Impact move. The Switzerland international is almost certainly going to be a starter for Biello’s side, but who exactly will he replace if they’re to keep the 4-3-3?

Džemaili has had an outstanding season for Serie A side Bologna F.C. 1909, scoring 8 goals and 2 assists in 30 league matches so far. Numbers like these for a midfielder playing in a top European league is proof that there’s no way on earth he’ll be playing in the #6 role for the Impact.

Bernardello and Donadel seem to be in each other’s way at the moment. They play nearly identical roles in the 3 man midfield system. Once Džemaili comes to town, I believe that it will be one of these two that will have to make way for the Swiss superstar.

Although Donadel has a boat load of experience in the league Džemaili is currently thriving in, I don’t believe it’ll make the cut. Donadel doesn’t have the legs that he once had, and the 33-year-old has been struggling with injuries during his tenure with the Impact. With him out of the lineup, Bernardello will have the freedom to be the feisty midfielder who wins tackles and 50/50 balls, without having a less agile player trying the same exact thing.

With all that said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a midfield trio of Bernardello, Džemaili, and Bernier.

Džemaili is expected to arrive around May 7th, the window where he can be signed as well as when he’s officially free to leave Saputo’s Italian club.